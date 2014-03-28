Dec 01

Ottawa’s Top Foodie Stops

By Beverly Baker | Foodie Stops

When touring downtown Ottawa, either as a first time tourist, or as a local just visiting for the evening, you won’t be disappointed with time spent at any of these cool foodie locals. These top ten restaurants of downtown Ottawa include stops both classic and trendy, all are innovative.

Absinthe

For lunch and dinner, very modern and casual, but never disappointing at 1208 Wellington St. West. With bilingual menu proudly sourcing fares from local farms and fisheries. Absinth chefs are happy to showcase, so watch for special events like pop-up dinners at theatre venues, giving away burgers at Taste of Wellington, and the inaugural Knives Out Ottawa foodie festival.

Black Cat Bistro

black-cat-bistroA neighborhood bistro at 428 Preston Street serving modern French food, self proclaimed “simple, classic, inspired,” with top rating from the Huffpost Living. You’ll especially enjoy the Wednesday night special, “Burger and Bordeaux.” Closed Mondays, but otherwise open for dinner 5-9PM.

Fraser Cafe

fraser-cafeBreakfast, lunch and dinner at 7 Springfield Road. A “seasonal kitchen” of the best traditional Canadian fare with kids menu and gluten free options. Be sure to check out the weekend brunch. Vegans will feel especially welcome here.

Gezellig

Lunch and dinner in the Dutch tradition of “everything convivial and cozy, with belonging, general togetherness, or time spent with loved ones…”

337 Richmond Road hosting free BYO every Monday evening.

NeXT

nextUniquely Asian-Canadian cuisine at 6400 Hazeldean Road. Seriously surprising casual fun dining is the “Brunch Board,” fifteen clever dishes on one solid piece of wood that serves two. Also open for lunch and dinner.

Origin Trade

Coffee House and Lounge, with soup/sandwich menu and bar. A trendy meeting place at 111 York Street, especially on Soiree Thursdays 5-9PM happy hour with music. Fulfill your snacking dreams here with special Charcuterie Board.

Restaurant 18

Named for its historic house at 18 York Street, Restaurant 18 has earned the AAA 4 Diamond rating. For seasonal bests request the Chef’s Tasting Menu, a five course dinner. Happy Hour 5-7PM, even on Mondays.

Shore Club

Steak, Seafood, Cocktails, and wait – an art collection? Yes, at 11 Colonel By Drive, all dining and cocktail areas feature paintings amid wood and suede walls, with emphasis on locally renowned artists. Dress Smart and enjoy lunch or dinner within a unique ambience.

Sidedoor

What can be better than Thai Tacos? Nothing, according to Anne DesBrisay’s Capital Dining. This surprisingly cozy contemporary kitchen and bar of 18b York Street, proclaims “make tacos not war,” with an earlier 4:30-6:30 happy hour.

The Whalebone

There are four locations for “Ottawa’s best seafood,” but 430 Bank Street is the original spot. All locations are welcoming for lunch and dinner daily. And if someone in your party isn’t in the mood for scallops ceviche, lobster or steelhead trout (go figure), then they can order a Hanger Steak with blue cheese butter and fries.

Dec 01

Music in Ottawa: From Dancing to Relaxing

By Beverly Baker | Fun and Relaxation

The capital city of Canada, Ottawa, is rich in history and activities for residents and visitors alike. Like any major city, the arts and culture of Ottawa are a large part of its appeal, and the vibrant music scene is one of the very best examples of this.

If you ever make a summer trip to Ottawa, it might be for its annual Ottawa Bluesfest. Now in its 23rd year, the RBC Bluesfest brings some of music’s biggest names and thousands of music fans out to Ottawa. This year’s iteration was the first to sell out in advance. With a lineup including funk rock legends Red Hot Chilli Peppers, country superstar Brad Paisley, and critically acclaimed rappers Future and Schoolboy Q, it’s not hard to see why.

That doesn’t mean Ottawa is only worth visiting for one big summer festival, however. Maybe you prefer more intimate spaces. If so, Ottawa is packed with music venues off the beaten path that you won’t be able to shut up about when talking to your friends. If you consider yourself something of a punk (or just want to cut loose in the mosh pit one night), visit Mavericks, where hardcore and metal shines.

Weary of the thought of getting bumped and bruised or simply prefer more mellow, feel-good music? Fear not! At Mercury Lounge, there is a great deal of laid-back, low-key performers. If you have had an active night out on the town and just want to kick back a bit before calling it a night, have a lounge at the Mercury Lounge.

Few things go hand in hand like music and dancing, and Ottawa has events that’ll make you dance like there’s no tomorrow. Zaphod Beeblebrox, while not exclusively a dance club, has Electric Ballroom with DJ Floodzi every Saturday, and, it’s safe to say, the best name for a music venue you’ve ever heard. Another hot dance spot in the city is Babylon, with DJ nights dedicated to Kanye West, Drake, Beyonce, Rihanna, and others.

Are you a music fan on a budget, or one who loves the idea of catching something under the radar, years before they get big? Check out a show at Cafe Dekcur. Here you can catch a great deal of local Ottawa bands for a price that does not break the bank. A lineup of 4-5 bands typically costs around $10. You don’t need to be a master of math to know that’s a great deal.

The best thing that can be said about the music scene in Ottawa is how diverse it is. Not only is the city widespread in terms of music venues and genres featured, but so are the venues and events themselves. Just look at the lineup for the annual Ottawa Bluesfest and how many genres it spans and you’ll see what we mean. If you are a music fan who wants a new city to explore, consider taking a trip up to Ottawa sometime in the very near future.

Dec 01

US Exodus to Canada?

By Beverly Baker | Featured

The recent Presidential election in the United States was one of the most stressful and controversial in the nation’s history. Many US citizens, including famous celebrities, vowed to move to Canada if Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and became the President of their country.

Before the election took place, celebrities Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Snoop Dog, Miley Cyrus, Whoopi Goldberg, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Handler, Chloe Sevigny and Ne-Yo all vowed to move to Canada if Trump won the presidency, publically announcing their intentions in the hopes of convincing their fans to vote for Hillary.

donald-trump-1301259_640

After Donald Trump won, many Republicans wondered if the celebrities would make good on their vows to run for the border. Unsurprisingly, the stars backtracked and insisted that their threats to leave were only said in jest, and that they would stay in the US to fight the good fight against Trump through social media.

Mainstream media outlets forgave the stars for going back on their promises, although some of the more skeptical journalists wondered if this reneging had anything to do with Trump’s promised tax cut.

Inspired by their favorite celebrities’ threats to escape to the Great White North, millions of left-leaning US citizens also made plans to move to Canada if Trump won the electoral college. When the tide turned in Trump’s favor on election day, these surprised and dismayed citizens actually crashed the Canadian immigration information website by flocking to it en masse.

canada-159585_640It’s easy to understand why disillusioned Democrats felt tempted to move to Canada. Their friendly neighbor to the North offers socialist programs they could only dream of in the United States, like universal healthcare, outstanding employment insurance, and Old Age Security. Canada also has strict gun laws and a generally-liberal atmosphere that fulfills the political ideologies of most US leftists.

Unfortunately for these US citizens, it’s not so easy to immigrate to Canada from the United States. While it’s certainly not impossible, it’s not as casual as simply driving across the border and purchasing a home. For example, if an applicant has a serious health or financial problem, or if they have ever been convicted of a crime, they will not be allowed to immigrate to Canada.

Even if the applicant was never convicted of a crime, they will be found ineligible if they ever committed an act that would be considered a crime in Canada, or if one of their family members is not allowed into the country. Considering the infamous harshness of the US justice system, these restrictions affect a good amount of US residents applying for Canadian citizenship. For example, one conviction for Driving While Intoxicated closes the door on the subject.

Iurban-438393_640t is estimated that at least a couple hundred thousand US citizens are still planning to escape Trump’s America for Canada, even though their celebrity icons decided to stick around. It will probably be a good match, since the values of these future immigrants and those of their country of choice align perfectly. The Canadian government has expressed its willingness to accept up to 250 thousand US citizens.